HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Kamloops

Chiefs 4, Blazers 3

First Period

1. Kamloops, Stankoven 1 (Lang, Pillar) 19:18.

2. Spokane, McGrew 1 (Beckman, Zummack) 19:33.

Penalties — Zazula Kam (hooking) 6:44; Onyebuchi Kam (checking to the head) 8:37; McGrew Spo (interference) 10:08.

Second Period

3. Spokane, Gabruch 1 (Russell, Larson) 2:30.

4. Kamloops, Strange 1 (Mohr, Sopotyk) 13:20.

5. Spokane, Toporowski 1 (Larson, Russell) 18:56.

Penalties — Onyebuchi Kam (elbowing) 0:18; MacNeil Spo, Schmiemann Kam (major, major-fighting) 6:29; Schmiemann Kam (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-cross checking) 6:29.

Third Period

6. Kamloops, Zary 1 (Sopotyk, Stuart) 8:31.

7. Spokane, McGrew 2 (Beckman, Zummack) 8:48.

Penalties — Appelt Kam (boarding) 2:20; Spokane bench (too many men, served by Jacobson) 4:33; Lang Kam (cross checking) 13:11; Chudley Spo, Stuart Kam (major, major-fighting) 16:42; Král Spo (holding) 16:54.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 14 15 8 _ 37 Kamloops 15 9 10 _ 34

Goal — Spokane: Parík (W, ). Kamloops: Garand (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-6; Kamloops: 0-3.

Referees — Steve Papp, Ryan O'Keefe. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 5,654 at Kamloops.