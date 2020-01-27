https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Everett-15006304.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Everett
Silvertips 4, Chiefs 1
First Period
1. Everett, Fonstad 11 (Wylie, Goncalves) 6:00 (sh).
Penalties — Atchison Spo (double minor, spearing) 7:50; Kolle Evt (tripping) 4:37.
Second Period
2. Spokane, Toporowski 14 (Zummack) 1:06.
3. Everett, Fonstad 12 (Wright) 10:58.
4. Everett, Christiansen 12 (Goncalves) 12:51.
Penalties — Toporowski Spo, Gurney Evt (roughing) 11:16.
Third Period
5. Everett, Kolle 16 (Kindopp, Christiansen) 11:58.
Penalties — Christiansen Evt (delay of game) 5:21.
Shots on goal by
|Spokane
|4
|13
|18
|_
|35
|Everett
|8
|14
|9
|_
|31
Goal — Spokane: Parík (L, ). Everett: Wolf (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-2; Everett: 0-2.
Referees — Adam Griffiths, Ryan O'Keefe. Linesmen — Adam Brastad, Cameron Wetmore.
Attendance — 6,005 at Everett.
View Comments