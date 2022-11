HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Spokane

Thunderbirds 7, Chiefs 2

First Period

1. Seattle, Sawchyn 4 (Crnkovic, Schaefer) 1:16.

2. Seattle, Myatovic 7 (Popowich) 1:34.

3. Seattle, Korchinski 3 (Davidson, Ciona) 4:46.

Penalties — Swetlikoff Spo (hooking) 10:29; Dube Sea (checking from behind) 16:11; Gizowski Spo (too many men) 17:36.

Second Period

4. Seattle, Davidson 1 (unassisted) 12:25.

5. Spokane, Hayes 3 (unassisted) 16:35.

6. Seattle, Gustafson 7 (Davidson) 17:14.

7. Seattle, Davidson 8 (Mynio, Korchinski) 19:06.

Penalties — Crnkovic Sea (holding) 7:24; Popowich Sea, Lane Spo (major, major-fighting) 13:28; Sawchyn Sea, Parr Spo (major, major-fighting) 13:50; Parr Spo (cross checking) 13:50.

Third Period

8. Spokane, Bertholet 6 (Crampton) 4:02.

9. Seattle, Crnkovic 8 (Hanzel, Sawchyn) 15:10 (pp).

Penalties — Ludwig Sea (hooking) 6:15; Korchinski Sea, Hayes Spo (roughing) 10:57; Cheveldayoff Spo (interference) 14:38; Dube Sea (roughing) 15:46; Weinstein Spo (10-minute misconduct) 18:25.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 17 11 10 _ 38 Spokane 9 11 13 _ 33

Goal — Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Spokane: Michaluk (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-3; Spokane: 0-3.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Rance Hughes.

Attendance — 4,335 at Spokane.