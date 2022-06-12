Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Edmonton

Thunderbirds 3, Oil Kings 2

First Period

1. Edmonton, Williams 4 (Demek, Golder) 6:25.

Penalties — Rempe Sea (charging) 4:16; Williams Edm (delay of game) 10:45; Souch Edm (tripping) 15:56; Hanzel Sea (roughing) 17:46.

Second Period

2. Seattle, Roulette 5 (unassisted) 2:13.

3. Seattle, Rempe 8 (Schaefer) 8:51 (pp).

Penalties — Gottfried Sea (elbowing) 5:48; Dowhaniuk Edm (interference) 7:27; Korchinski Sea (tripping) 11:03; Williams Edm (tripping) 13:36; Davidson Sea (slashing) 14:13; Sourdif Edm (tripping) 15:35; Rybinski Sea (cross checking) 15:35.

Third Period

4. Seattle, Ciona 9 (Myatovic, Davidson) 2:21.

5. Edmonton, Golder 3 (Kubicek) 9:14.

Penalties — Hanzel Sea (holding) 5:24; Neighbours Edm (tripping) 18:09.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 10 14 10 _ 34
Edmonton 7 9 14 _ 30

Goal — Seattle: Milic (W, ). Edmonton: Cossa (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-5; Edmonton: 0-6.

Referees — Chris Crich, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Cody Huseby.

Attendance — 11,865 at Edmonton.

