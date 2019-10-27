Oil Kings 6, Thunderbirds 2

First Period

1. Edmonton, Williams 6 (Souch, Alistrov) 12:02 (pp).

Penalties — Alistrov Edm (hooking) 0:59; Davidson Sea (hooking) 10:20.

Second Period

2. Edmonton, Guenther 3 (unassisted) 3:47.

3. Edmonton, McDonald 2 (Luypen) 12:09.

4. Seattle, Rybinski 2 (Wedman, Horon) 13:44.

5. Seattle, Wedman 4 (Ashton, Gottfried) 14:48.

Penalties — Keeler Edm (holding) 6:31; Ciona Sea (double minor, roughing) 9:00; Ashton Sea, Cap Edm, Williams Edm (roughing) 9:00; Rybinski Sea (slashing) 17:39; Wedman Sea (inter. on goaltender) 20:00.

Third Period

6. Edmonton, Guenther 4 (Lawson, Keeler) 6:27.

7. Edmonton, Sawchuk 9 (Kope) 9:23.

8. Edmonton, Guenther 5 (Sawchuk, McDonald) 18:58.

Penalties — Robertson Edm (interference) 6:54; Souch Edm (boarding) 11:23; McLeod Edm (holding) 13:40; Kukuca Sea (slashing) 14:02; Roulette Sea, Luypen Edm (roughing) 19:49; Roulette Sea (slashing) 19:49.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 7 14 9 _ 30
Edmonton 17 14 10 _ 41

Goal — Seattle: Lyda (L, ). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-4; Edmonton: 1-6.

Referees — Jason Bourdon, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Scott Fulmer.

Attendance — 6,265 at Edmonton.