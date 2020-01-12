Ice 6, Rebels 0

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Leppard 15 (Teply, Barteaux) 6:40.

Penalties — Tarzwell Rd (charging) 9:40; Krebs Wpg (boarding) 13:01.

Second Period

2. Winnipeg, Krebs 4 (McClennon, Harsch) 18:02.

Penalties — Smallwood Wpg (boarding) 6:30; Douglas Rd (hooking) 8:24.

Third Period

3. Winnipeg, Milne 7 (Kinder, Muir) 2:08.

4. Winnipeg, Zloty 2 (Teply, Lambos) 4:05 (pp).

5. Winnipeg, Johnson 14 (Teply, Leppard) 5:57.

6. Winnipeg, McClennon 21 (Krebs, Barteaux) 10:18.

Penalties — Douglas Rd (slashing) 3:46; Wiebe Rd, Harsch Wpg (roughing) 6:47; Ward Rd (tripping) 14:08.

Shots on goal by

Red Deer 8 9 11 _ 28
Winnipeg 14 7 10 _ 31

Goal — Red Deer: Anders (L, ). Winnipeg: Hughes (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Red Deer: 0-2; Winnipeg: 1-4.

Referees — Aydon Brown, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Lane Gramiak, Justin Verhaeghe.

Attendance — 1,621 at Winnipeg.