HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Vancouver

Giants 5, Cougars 3

First Period

1. Prince George, Colina 1 (Koffer, Kennedy) 0:49.

2. Vancouver, Joseph 1 (Hardy, Cull) 6:06.

3. Prince George, Schoettler 1 (Colina, Samson) 8:17 (pp).

Penalties — Bowie Pg (tripping) 2:10; Joseph Van (checking to the head) 6:41; Draffin Van (tripping) 7:42; Brown Van (cross checking) 8:08; Draffin Van (high sticking) 11:17; Crossley Pg, Draffin Van (misconduct, game misconduct) 11:17; Crossley Pg, Draffin Van (major, major-fighting) 11:17; Little Van (high sticking) 13:51; Brown Van (delay of game) 14:59.

Second Period

4. Vancouver, Sourdif 2 (Camazzola, Svejkovsky) 14:12.

5. Vancouver, Gendron 2 (Shepard) 14:25.

6. Prince George, Armstrong 1 (Bowie) 16:56 (sh).

Penalties — Svejkovsky Van (delay of game) 8:44; Colina Pg (hooking) 16:20.

Third Period

7. Vancouver, Svejkovsky 1 (unassisted) 0:50.

8. Vancouver, Svejkovsky 2 (Little) 8:48 (pp).

Penalties — Dowhaniuk Pg (high sticking) 2:22; Prince George bench (too many men, served by Ziemmer) 8:44; Perepeluk Pg, Hardy Van (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 15 8 12 _ 35 Vancouver 4 12 11 _ 27

Goal — Prince George: DiLaura (L, ). Vancouver: Sim (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-7; Vancouver: 1-4.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Bradley Parker.

Attendance — 00 at Vancouver.