HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Edmonton
Oil Kings 2, Cougars 1 (OT)
First Period
1. Edmonton, Sawchuk 4 (Gavlas, Souch) 7:47 (pp).
Penalties — Armstrong Pg (hooking) 2:09; Schoettler Pg (tripping) 7:08; Leppard Pg, Myskiw Edm (roughing) 9:27; Gavlas Edm (tripping) 14:22.
Second Period
2. Prince George, Leppard 1 (unassisted) 19:03.
Penalties — Eastman Pg (checking from behind) 11:30; Kohner Pg (high sticking) 16:10; Keeler Edm (hooking) 19:06.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Dowhaniuk Edm (interference) 1:32; Beamin Pg (high sticking) 7:01; Slaney Edm (roughing) 11:01; Koffer Pg (high sticking) 19:36.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|0
|1
|0
|0
|_
|1
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|_
|2
Goal — Prince George: Gauthier (2 shots, 0 saves). Edmonton: Myskiw (1 shots, 0 saves), Cossa (W, 0:00 third, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-0; Edmonton: 2-0.
Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Sheldon Skinner.
Attendance — 00 at Edmonton.