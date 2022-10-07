HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Swift Current

Broncos 5, Raiders 4 (OT)

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Stanick 1 (Latimer, Allan) 4:43 (pp).

2. Swift Current, Caswell 2 (Filmon) 7:29.

3. Prince Albert, Latimer 2 (Herman) 8:19 (pp).

4. Swift Current, Pelletier 2 (Davies, Filmon) 13:09 (pp).

Penalties — Bettahar Sc (interference) 4:00; Hvidston Sc (holding) 8:15; Peekeekoot Pa (tripping) 12:00; Herman Pa, Ward Sc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 12:40; Birnie Sc (boarding) 17:34.

Second Period

5. Swift Current, Filmon 1 (Pelletier, Hvidston) 5:56 (pp).

6. Swift Current, Hvidston 2 (Ward, Pickering) 14:50 (pp).

7. Prince Albert, Stanick 2 (Ritchie) 19:17.

Penalties — Crocker Pa (hooking) 4:43; Fluker Sc (slashing) 7:48; Sorensen Pa, Burzynski Sc (roughing) 10:02; Sadhra-Kang Sc (holding) 12:45; Herman Pa, Kosior Pa, Davies Sc (roughing) 13:08.

Third Period

8. Prince Albert, Sorensen 4 (Stanick) 18:14.

Penalties — Sadhra-Kang Sc (holding) 5:43; Ritchie Pa (tripping) 8:31; Prince Albert bench (too many men, served by Gislason) 9:34; Johnston Pa (hooking) 18:48.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 9 10 8 1 _ 28 Swift Current 16 4 6 1 _ 27

Goal — Prince Albert: Hildebrand (26 shots, 22 saves). Swift Current: Alexander (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 2-6; Swift Current: 3-6.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Ridge Brooks.

Attendance — 1,680 at Swift Current.