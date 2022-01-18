HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Edmonton

Oil Kings 4, Raiders 1 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Lodewyk Pa (tripping) 16:23. Second Period 1. Prince Albert, Vitelli 13 (Kosior) 17:35 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Williams Edm (tripping) 1:25; Wiebe Edm (face off violation) 1:28; Allan Pa (holding) 3:00; Williams Edm (slashing) 7:52; Kowalyk Edm (holding) 10:23; Szabo Edm (tripping) 12:44; Kosior Pa (interference) 15:12; Aquilon Pa (cross checking) 17:04. Third Period 2. Edmonton, Guenther 21 (Neighbours, Guhle) 7:08. 3. Edmonton, Prokop 9 (Souch) 13:03. 4. Edmonton, Wiebe 6 (Peters, Guenther) 13:30. 5. Edmonton, Williams 20 (Sourdif, Souch) 17:04 (en). Penalties \u2014 Herman Pa (delay of game) 5:01; Allan Pa (holding) 9:42; Goldsmith Pa, Kuny Edm (roughing) 19:00; Lodewyk Pa (tripping) 19:12. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 9 9 4 _ 22 Edmonton 15 20 13 _ 48 Goal \u2014 Prince Albert: Chaika (L, ). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince Albert: 0-5; Edmonton: 0-7. Referees \u2014 Fraser Lawrence, Brian MacDonald. Linesmen \u2014 Scott Fulmer, Kristian Brown. Attendance \u2014 2,866 at Edmonton.