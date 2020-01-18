https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince-Albert-Edmonton-14985557.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Edmonton
Raiders 2, Oil Kings 1 (OT)
First Period
1. Edmonton, Guenther 17 (Sawchuk) 8:36.
Penalties — Robertson Edm (interference) 16:13.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Hayes Pa (hooking) 5:50.
Third Period
2. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 18 (Usau, Protas) 15:30 (pp).
Penalties — Herman Pa (tripping) 0:56; Laventure Pa (boarding) 5:20; Luypen Edm (holding) 14:20.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|7
|9
|6
|2
|_
|24
|Edmonton
|10
|9
|8
|1
|_
|28
Goal — Prince Albert: Paddock (W, ). Edmonton: Cossa (24 shots, 22 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 1-2; Edmonton: 0-3.
Referees — Brayden Arcand, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Scott Fulmer.
Attendance — 7,053 at Edmonton.
