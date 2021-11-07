HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Vancouver

Giants 3, Winterhawks 1 First Period 1. Vancouver, Horning 4 (Halaburda, Hall) 10:18 (pp). 2. Vancouver, Thorpe 5 (Lysell, Pentecost) 11:14. 3. Vancouver, Camazzola 2 (Thorpe, Lysell) 12:23. Penalties - McCleary Por (tripping) 9:10; Lipinski Van (hooking) 14:14; Mount Van (tripping) 19:56. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties - Thorpe Van (hooking) 14:25; Pentecost Van (hooking) 17:12; O'Brien Por, Lysell Van, Thorpe Van (roughing) 19:36; Br\u00f8ndberg Por (cross checking) 19:36. Third Period 4. Portland, Stefan 4 (Kozak, Klassen) 17:21 (pp). Penalties - Dureau Por (tripping, misconduct) 14:09; Palmieri Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 5:03; Smythe Por, Palmieri Van (major, major-fighting) 5:03; Smythe Por (charging) 5:03; Hanus Por (slashing) 6:11; Hanus Por (cross checking) 11:07; Leslie Van (slashing) 15:48; Hanas Por (cross checking) 20:00. Shots on goal by Portland 17 12 11 _ 40 Vancouver 9 8 12 _ 29 Goal - Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ), Gordon (12:23 first, 21 shots, 21 saves). Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Portland: 1-5; Vancouver: 1-4. Referees - Bryan Bourdon, Mark Pearce. Linesmen - Trevor Beaton, Tim Plamondon. Attendance - 3,279 at Vancouver.