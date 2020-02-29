HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Tri-City
Winterhawks 3, Americans 1
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Lawson Tc (hooking) 1:42; Lajoie Tc (hooking) 18:39; Jarvis Por (mouthguard) 19:26.
Second Period
1. Portland, Jarvis 37 (Gilliss) 19:38.
Penalties — Gricius Por (tripping) 0:42; Hanus Por (interference) 2:03; Lajoie Tc (interference) 8:58; Smythe Por (delay of game) 15:06; Platz Tc (roughing) 20:00.
Third Period
2. Portland, Mannek 12 (Dureau) 10:07 (sh).
3. Tri-City, Lambert 16 (Bouchard, Joseph) 15:17 (pp).
4. Portland, Dureau 17 (Jarvis, Nolan) 18:29 (en).
Penalties — Gricius Por (tripping) 8:43; Quigley Por (cross checking) 14:07.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|19
|9
|9
|_
|37
|Tri-City
|10
|6
|8
|_
|24
Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Tri-City: Boyko (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-4; Tri-City: 1-5.
Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Nick Bilko.
Attendance — 5,368 at Tri-City.