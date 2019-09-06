HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Tri-City
Americans 5, Winterhawks 3
First Period
1. Portland, Jarvis 3 (unassisted) 9:40 (sh).
2. Tri-City, Bouchard 1 (Stewart, Krivokrasov) 10:17 (pp).
Penalties — Hanas Por (tripping) 8:19; Krivokrasov Tc (tripping) 10:45; Bouchard Tc (cross checking) 11:12; McAndrews Tc (high sticking) 17:58.
Second Period
3. Portland, Knak 1 (Hanas) 6:35.
4. Tri-City, Bjorklund 1 (Cadieux, Cikhart) 10:32 (pp).
5. Tri-City, Cikhart 1 (Kohle, Stewart) 12:55 (pp).
Penalties — Knak Por (tripping) 0:28; Greenway Tc (holding opp. stick) 7:26; Hanas Por (cross checking) 9:54; Dureau Por (tripping) 11:29; Gilliss Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:15; McAndrews Tc (tripping) 19:15; Smythe Por, Bouchard Tc (roughing) 20:00.
Third Period
6. Portland, Gilliss 2 (Jarvis, Brøndberg) 7:30 (pp).
7. Tri-City, Bouchard 2 (Roberts, Bell) 13:37.
8. Tri-City, Huo 1 (Roberts) 17:03.
Penalties — Pasternak Por (slashing) 3:37; Cicek Por, Bjorklund Tc (major, major-fighting) 4:56; Cicek Por, Bjorklund Tc (misconduct, game misconduct) 4:56; Krivokrasov Tc (hooking) 5:54.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|12
|8
|16
|_
|36
|Tri-City
|3
|10
|9
|_
|22
Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ). Tri-City: Boyko (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-5; Tri-City: 3-5.
Referees — Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Steven Fleming, Michael McGowan.
Attendance — 2,052 at Tri-City.