Thunderbirds 5, Winterhawks 4 (SO)

First Period

1. Portland, Ludvig 9 (Newkirk, Dureau) 4:11 (pp).

2. Seattle, Morozoff 3 (Bruggen-Cate, Mount) 6:31.

Penalties — Williamson Sea (hooking) 2:55; Cicek Por (interference) 8:59; Newkirk Por (hooking) 18:33.

Second Period

3. Seattle, Bruggen-Cate 4 (Williams, Mount) 3:14 (pp).

4. Seattle, Mount 2 (Kubicek, Bruggen-Cate) 11:55 (pp).

5. Portland, Stefan 1 (Klassen, Kozak) 16:26.

6. Portland, Dureau 2 (Ludvig, Newkirk) 16:38.

Penalties — Newkirk Por (cross checking) 1:20; Popowich Sea (tripping) 4:13; Bruggen-Cate Sea (tripping) 5:15; Hanus Por (roughing) 9:43; Davidson Sea (slashing) 9:43; Hanas Por (tripping) 10:53; Schaefer Sea (roughing) 13:12; Mount Sea (tripping) 17:38.

Third Period

7. Seattle, Jeri-Leon 6 (Schaefer, Rempe) 7:59.

8. Portland, Klassen 1 (Cicek) 9:23.

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Seattle wins 2-0

Seattle: , Mount goal, Kubicek goal.

Portland: , Dureau miss, Hanas miss.

Shots on goal by

Portland 15 16 18 2 _ 51
Seattle 10 7 8 2 _ 28

Goal — Portland: DiLaura (27 shots, 23 saves). Seattle: Ross (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-5; Seattle: 2-4.

Referees — Chris Crich, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Mark Heier.

Attendance — 5,554 at Seattle.