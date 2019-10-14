Oil Kings 2, Winterhawks 1 (SO)

First Period

1. Edmonton, Robertson 2 (Williams) 10:03.

Penalties — Atkinson Edm (interference) 7:38; Hanas Por (roughing) 12:40; Gricius Por (checking to the head) 17:17; Newkirk Por (cross checking) 19:16.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Souch Edm (slashing) 19:06.

Third Period

2. Portland, Ludvig 6 (Mannek, Gilliss) 4:25.

Penalties — Gricius Por (slashing) 5:54; Newkirk Por, Neighbours Edm (roughing) 20:00.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Keeler Edm (slashing) 1:34.

Shootout — Edmonton wins 1-0

Edmonton: , Williams miss, Souch goal, Sawchuk miss.

Portland: , Jarvis miss, Dureau miss, Gricius miss.

Shots on goal by

Portland 5 12 9 6 _ 32
Edmonton 11 12 15 2 _ 41

Goal — Portland: Hofer (40 shots, 39 saves). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-3; Edmonton: 0-4.

Referees — Taylor Burzminski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Dalton Reum.

Attendance — 4,310 at Edmonton.