HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Swift Current

Broncos 3, Tigers 2

First Period

1. Swift Current, Filmon 4 (Pelletier, Ward) 16:22.

2. Medicine Hat, Hopwo 5 (unassisted) 17:30.

Penalties — Swift Current bench (too many men, served by Birnie) 0:42; Danielson Mh (cross checking) 2:01; Parsons Mh (holding) 6:03; Parsons Mh, Davies Sc (roughing) 9:48; Davies Sc (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-kneeing) 9:48; Hopwo Mh, Thiessen Sc (major, major-fighting) 9:48.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Baker Mh (hooking) 0:28; Parsons Mh (interference) 4:24; Wyrostok Sc (high sticking) 10:09; Boehm Mh (charging) 16:46; Ward Sc (kneeing) 17:34; Baker Mh (high sticking) 20:00.

Third Period

3. Swift Current, Ward 5 (Bettahar, Nagy) 0:55 (pp).

4. Swift Current, Wyrostok 3 (McGinley, Nagy) 18:06 (en).

5. Medicine Hat, MacNeil 2 (Hodass, Svejkovsky) 19:16.

Penalties — Baker Mh (high sticking) 0:55; Hodass Mh (tripping) 19:59.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 13 10 8 _ 31 Swift Current 11 2 10 _ 23

Goal — Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ). Swift Current: Poulter (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-3; Swift Current: 1-7.

Referees — Derek Bandstra, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Connor Hale, Logan Tisdale.

Attendance — 1,270 at Swift Current.