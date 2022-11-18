HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Saskatoon

Blades 4, Tigers 3 (OT) First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Watterodt Sas (high sticking) 3:44; Lee Mh (high sticking) 9:38; Boehm Mh (double minor, slew-footing) 19:01; Lies Sas (roughing) 19:01. Second Period 1. Medicine Hat, Basha 6 (Lee, Lindstrom) 6:11. 2. Saskatoon, Watterodt 4 (Wright) 6:52. 3. Saskatoon, Volotovskii 1 (Lies, Molendyk) 10:00. 4. Medicine Hat, Boehm 8 (MacKenzie) 17:42. Penalties \u2014 Keller Sas (tripping) 1:55; Saskatoon bench (too many men, served by Pillar) 7:38; Parsons Mh, Lies Sas (major, major-fighting) 10:10; Parsons Mh, Lies Sas (misconduct, game misconduct) 10:10; Gustafson Sas (interference) 17:46. Third Period 5. Saskatoon, Lisowsky 9 (Wong, De La Gorgendiere) 1:27 (pp). 6. Medicine Hat, Lee 11 (Wiesblatt, Andresen) 3:56 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Krebs Mh (roughing) 0:33; Wright Sas (tripping) 3:24. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Medicine Hat 6 7 6 0 _ 19 Saskatoon 7 10 7 1 _ 25 Goal \u2014 Medicine Hat: Langkow (25 shots, 21 saves). Saskatoon: Chadwick (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Medicine Hat: 1-5; Saskatoon: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Ward Pateman, Tarrington Wyonzek. Linesmen \u2014 Tanner McGregor, Levi Schutz. Attendance \u2014 3,106 at Saskatoon.