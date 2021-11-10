HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Winnipeg

Ice 5, Hurricanes 1

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Benson 9 (Zloty, Savoie) 8:15.

Penalties — Thurston Let (interference) 10:16; Thacker Let (tripping) 18:54; Boucher Wpg (cross checking) 18:54.

Second Period

2. Winnipeg, Smallwood 6 (Milne, Lambos) 0:17.

3. Winnipeg, McClennon 12 (Zloty, Savoie) 4:26 (pp).

4. Winnipeg, Savoie 7 (McClennon, Zloty) 10:57 (pp).

Penalties — Nash Let (interference) 3:37; Thurston Let (tripping) 9:42.

Third Period

5. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 5 (Jones) 1:21.

6. Winnipeg, McClennon 13 (Benson) 19:10 (en).

Penalties — Form Wpg (double minor, high sticking) 2:48; Nash Let (checking to the head) 4:40; Kovacs Let (holding) 11:56; Smallwood Wpg (tripping) 13:47.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 5 9 14 _ 28 Winnipeg 11 16 8 _ 35

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Winnipeg: Alexander (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-3; Winnipeg: 2-4.

Referees — Bob Millette, Wyatt Rapsky. Linesmen — Matt Granger, Lane Gramiak.

Attendance — 1,456 at Winnipeg.