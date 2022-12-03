HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Tri-City

Americans 4, Hurricanes 2

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Shepard 9 (McCutcheon, Jones) 9:01 (pp).

2. Tri-City, Fan 3 (Dragicevic, Greenway) 16:33.

Penalties — Friedt-Mohr Tc (interference) 8:09; Dragicevic Tc (cross checking) 19:40; Zimmer Let (roughing) 19:40.

Second Period

3. Tri-City, Greenway 12 (Belton, Gavin) 9:04 (pp).

Penalties — McMillan Tc (interference) 3:07; Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Marques) 8:53.

Third Period

4. Lethbridge, Jones 11 (Laventure) 0:11.

5. Tri-City, Greenway 13 (Belton, Gavin) 10:48.

6. Tri-City, Ernst 16 (Belton, Dragicevic) 17:51 (pp).

Penalties — Doyle Let (tripping) 9:39; Laventure Let (interference) 15:50.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 12 7 9 _ 28 Tri-City 10 7 11 _ 28

Goal — Lethbridge: Meneghin (L, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-2; Tri-City: 2-3.

Referees — Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Mitchell Gibbs, Brennan Walker.

Attendance — 2,401 at Tri-City.