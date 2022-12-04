HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Spokane

Hurricanes 3, Chiefs 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Wormald Let (tripping) 4:57; Wormald Let (boarding) 10:33; Gross Spo (holding) 13:27; Shepard Let (hooking) 16:10; Parr Spo (too many men) 19:14.

Second Period

1. Lethbridge, Chadwick 3 (Jones, Zimmer) 6:38.

Penalties — Cheveldayoff Spo (high sticking) 11:43; Cheveldayoff Spo (high sticking) 17:26.

Third Period

2. Lethbridge, Wormald 8 (Shepard, McCutcheon) 14:02 (pp).

3. Lethbridge, Edwards 3 (unassisted) 19:21 (en).

Penalties — Zandee Let (inter. on goaltender) 6:03; De Luca Spo (cross checking) 6:03; Catton Spo (high sticking) 13:16; Laventure Let (roughing) 20:00; Bonni Spo (slashing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 7 13 10 _ 30 Spokane 11 8 17 _ 36

Goal — Lethbridge: Meneghin (W, ). Spokane: Michaluk (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-5; Spokane: 0-3.

Referees — Brady Casparie, Brayden Arcand. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Anthony Guzzo.

Attendance — 8,807 at Spokane.