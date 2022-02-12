HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Prince Albert

Raiders 3, Hurricanes 2

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Nolan Let, Pakkala Pa (roughing) 7:00; Gislason Pa (holding) 12:46; Prince Albert bench (too many men, served by Peekeekoot) 17:57.

Second Period

1. Prince Albert, Herman 17 (Peekeekoot, Allan) 1:38.

2. Prince Albert, Vitelli 16 (Stanick) 3:23.

3. Lethbridge, Jones 10 (Arntsen, Klavdiev) 13:15.

4. Lethbridge, Arntsen 5 (Edwards, Laventure) 15:29.

Penalties — Laventure Let (slashing) 5:53; Allan Pa (hooking) 7:26; Pakkala Pa (charging) 10:17; Pauls Let (cross checking) 10:17; Stanick Pa (boarding) 16:03; Thurston Pa (cross checking) 18:49; Edwards Let (slashing) 18:49; Allan Pa (charging) 19:04.

Third Period

5. Prince Albert, Latimer 10 (Stanick) 6:35.

Penalties — Arntsen Let (interference) 7:40; Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Wormald) 10:02; Arntsen Let (hooking) 11:44; Aquilon Pa (hooking) 16:13.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 16 19 11 _ 46 Prince Albert 5 8 9 _ 22

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-6; Prince Albert: 0-4.

Referees — Bob Millette, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Riley Carriere.

Attendance — 2,299 at Prince Albert.