HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat

Tigers 9, Hurricanes 1

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Edwards 1 (Thacker, Arntsen) 2:18 (pp).

2. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 1 (Basha, Parsons) 4:23.

3. Medicine Hat, Andresen 1 (McKenna) 14:27 (pp).

4. Medicine Hat, Basha 1 (MacNeil) 16:08.

5. Medicine Hat, MacNeil 1 (Basha) 18:13.

Penalties — Jones Let, Parsons Mh (roughing) 0:05; St. Martin Mh (slashing) 1:22; Lee Mh (hooking) 4:53; Wiesblatt Mh (charging) 9:04; Wormald Let, Wiesblatt Mh (roughing) 9:04; Doyle Let (tripping) 12:38.

Second Period

6. Medicine Hat, Hodass 1 (Shtrom, Parsons) 3:48.

7. Medicine Hat, Parsons 1 (McKenna) 6:56.

8. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 2 (McKenna, Andresen) 10:28.

9. Medicine Hat, Lee 1 (Shtrom, Hodass) 11:58 (pp).

Penalties — Edwards Let (delay of game) 0:59; Thacker Let, Wiesblatt Mh (roughing) 3:25; St. Martin Mh (hooking) 4:05; Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Smith) 9:19; Doyle Let (delay of game) 11:16; Smith Let (charging) 14:40.

Third Period

10. Medicine Hat, MacKenzie 1 (McKenna, Drover) 8:00.

Penalties — Lee Mh (slashing, roughing) 17:30; Nash Let (interference) 4:06; Shtrom Mh (high sticking) 4:28; Bentham Let (high sticking) 9:35; Astashevich Let (cross checking) 11:01; Nash Let (instigator; misconduct, game misconduct) 19:51; Nash Let, Bocharov Mh (major, major-fighting) 19:51.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 7 11 8 _ 26 Medicine Hat 11 12 15 _ 38

Goal — Lethbridge: Picklyk (L, ), Meneghin (3:49 second, 26 shots, 22 saves). Medicine Hat: Langkow (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-6; Medicine Hat: 2-9.

Referees — Derek Bandstra, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Greg Sarauer.

Attendance — 2,629 at Medicine Hat.