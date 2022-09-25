HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat

Tigers 9, Hurricanes 1 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Edwards 1 (Thacker, Arntsen) 2:18 (pp). 2. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 1 (Basha, Parsons) 4:23. 3. Medicine Hat, Andresen 1 (McKenna) 14:27 (pp). 4. Medicine Hat, Basha 1 (MacNeil) 16:08. 5. Medicine Hat, MacNeil 1 (Basha) 18:13. Penalties \u2014 Jones Let, Parsons Mh (roughing) 0:05; St. Martin Mh (slashing) 1:22; Lee Mh (hooking) 4:53; Wiesblatt Mh (charging) 9:04; Wormald Let, Wiesblatt Mh (roughing) 9:04; Doyle Let (tripping) 12:38. Second Period 6. Medicine Hat, Hodass 1 (Shtrom, Parsons) 3:48. 7. Medicine Hat, Parsons 1 (McKenna) 6:56. 8. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 2 (McKenna, Andresen) 10:28. 9. Medicine Hat, Lee 1 (Shtrom, Hodass) 11:58 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Edwards Let (delay of game) 0:59; Thacker Let, Wiesblatt Mh (roughing) 3:25; St. Martin Mh (hooking) 4:05; Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Smith) 9:19; Doyle Let (delay of game) 11:16; Smith Let (charging) 14:40. Third Period 10. Medicine Hat, MacKenzie 1 (McKenna, Drover) 8:00. Penalties \u2014 Lee Mh (slashing, roughing) 17:30; Nash Let (interference) 4:06; Shtrom Mh (high sticking) 4:28; Bentham Let (high sticking) 9:35; Astashevich Let (cross checking) 11:01; Nash Let (instigator; misconduct, game misconduct) 19:51; Nash Let, Bocharov Mh (major, major-fighting) 19:51. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 7 11 8 _ 26 Medicine Hat 11 12 15 _ 38 Goal \u2014 Lethbridge: Picklyk (L, ), Meneghin (3:49 second, 26 shots, 22 saves). Medicine Hat: Langkow (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Lethbridge: 1-6; Medicine Hat: 2-9. Referees \u2014 Derek Bandstra, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen \u2014 Darren Holeha, Greg Sarauer. Attendance \u2014 2,629 at Medicine Hat.