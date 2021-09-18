HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat

Tigers 4, Hurricanes 3

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Hall 1 (Chadwick, McCutcheon) 6:28.

2. Medicine Hat, Glover 1 (St. Martin, Smith) 14:05.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

3. Medicine Hat, Shtrom 1 (Van Impe, Baker) 13:50 (pp).

4. Medicine Hat, Hodass 1 (MacNeil, Basha) 17:25.

Penalties — Nolan Mh (roughing) 9:15; Wheatcroft Let (slashing) 9:15; Barlage Let (roughing) 13:12; Jones Let (roughing) 18:00.

Third Period

5. Medicine Hat, Baker 1 (St. Martin, Glover) 3:10.

6. Lethbridge, Barlage 2 (Bentham, Wheatcroft) 8:02.

7. Lethbridge, Bentham 1 (Thacker, Wheatcroft) 18:18 (en).

Penalties — Baker Mh (slashing) 11:40.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 10 6 6 _ 22 Medicine Hat 4 11 4 _ 19

Goal — Lethbridge: Picklyk (8 shots, 7 saves), Meneghin (L, 7:00 second, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (11 shots, 10 saves), Venne (W, 9:53 second, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-1; Medicine Hat: 1-2.

Referees — Austin Weisgerber, Spencer Cave. Linesmen — Jared Capner, Gavin Enns.

Attendance — 00 at Medicine Hat.