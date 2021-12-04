HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Calgary

Hurricanes 5, Hitmen 4 (OT)

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Boyko 7 (Jones) 3:12.

2. Lethbridge, Boyko 8 (Klavdiev, McCutcheon) 17:28 (pp).

Penalties — van de Leest Cgy (double minor, high sticking) 13:39.

Second Period

3. Calgary, Zimmerman 6 (Kydd, Adaszynski) 6:53.

4. Lethbridge, Nash 6 (unassisted) 19:41 (pp).

Penalties — Barlage Let (hooking) 1:39; Galloway Cgy (tripping) 7:20; Arntsen Let (delay of game) 16:08; Slaney Cgy (delay of game) 18:53.

Third Period

5. Calgary, Noori 1 (Tulk, Galloway) 2:25.

6. Lethbridge, Wheatcroft 4 (Barlage, Nash) 2:41.

7. Calgary, Noori 2 (Tulk, Whynott) 6:01 (pp).

8. Calgary, Funk 7 (Adaszynski, Slaney) 18:35.

Penalties — Wormald Let (tripping) 4:07.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 19 11 6 1 _ 37 Calgary 6 19 11 0 _ 36

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Calgary: Peters (36 shots, 32 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 2-4; Calgary: 1-3.

Referees — Steve Papp, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Aidan Henderson, Devin Kohlhauser.

Attendance — 13,028 at Calgary.