HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Brandon

Wheat Kings 5, Hurricanes 2

First Period

1. Brandon, Roberts 2 (Nychuk, Polshakov) 4:26 (sh).

2. Brandon, Roersma 8 (unassisted) 6:04 (sh).

3. Brandon, Ginnell 3 (Polshakov, Zimmer) 16:50.

Penalties — Greig Bdn (checking from behind) 4:18; Raeside Let (roughing) 10:59; Greig Bdn (holding) 12:32; Ginnell Bdn (interference) 19:35; Thurston Let (cross checking) 19:35.

Second Period

4. Brandon, Hyland 3 (Danielson, Roersma) 13:28.

Penalties — Klavdiev Let (checking from behind) 2:09; Ginnell Bdn (tripping) 14:06; Iorio Bdn (high sticking) 14:46.

Third Period

5. Lethbridge, McCutcheon 2 (Hall, Raeside) 3:22.

6. Lethbridge, Arntsen 2 (Thurston) 8:33 (pp).

7. Brandon, Roberts 3 (Zimmer) 19:28 (en).

Penalties — Ginnell Bdn (high sticking) 6:48; Ritchie Bdn (kneeing) 8:58; Roersma Bdn (slashing) 13:05; Thurston Let (tripping) 16:35.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 9 14 10 _ 33 Brandon 8 7 8 _ 23

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Brandon: Kruger (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-7; Brandon: 0-3.

Referees — Karlin Krieger, Ben Croker. Linesmen — Logan Young, Andrew Paul.

Attendance — 3,607 at Brandon.