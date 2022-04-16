HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver

Rockets 3, Giants 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Kelowna, Flamand 10 (Liwiski, Szturc) 5:33 (pp).

Penalties — Camazzola Van (interference) 3:34; DeSouza Kel (high sticking) 7:10; Flamand Kel (boarding) 12:08.

Second Period

2. Vancouver, Lysell 22 (Leslie) 9:53.

Penalties — Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Mount) 12:36.

Third Period

3. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 25 (Lysell) 0:39 (pp).

4. Kelowna, Kydd 18 (Dach, Price) 12:27 (pp).

Penalties — Babcock Kel (interference) 0:29; Dorey Kel (high sticking) 2:39; Lipinski Van (slashing) 4:22; Horning Van (high sticking) 5:56; Liwiski Kel (tripping) 6:20; Toth Van (high sticking) 12:15.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 9 17 15 2 _ 43 Vancouver 8 11 9 1 _ 29

Goal — Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Vancouver: Gurski (43 shots, 40 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 2-5; Vancouver: 1-5.

Referees — Stephen Campbell, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 3,511 at Vancouver.