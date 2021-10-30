HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver

Giants 7, Rockets 2 First Period 1. Vancouver, Hall 5 (unassisted) 2:08 (sh). 2. Kelowna, Dach 4 (Novak, Price) 11:41. 3. Vancouver, Thorpe 4 (Sourdif, Lysell) 16:38 (pp). Penalties - Thorpe Van (hooking) 1:18; Ostapchuk Van (tripping) 13:54; Cristall Kel (tripping) 14:09; Dach Kel (tripping) 15:33. Second Period 4. Vancouver, Halaburda 1 (Hall, Horning) 4:02 (pp). 5. Vancouver, Sourdif 3 (unassisted) 11:36 (sh). 6. Kelowna, Poole 2 (Lee, Dach) 12:27 (pp). 7. Vancouver, Horning 2 (Halaburda, Lysell) 15:03 (pp). 8. Vancouver, Sourdif 4 (Lysell) 17:37 (pp). 9. Vancouver, Lysell 2 (Brown, Sourdif) 19:26. Penalties - Pacheco Kel (cross checking) 3:53; Hall Van (hooking) 10:52; Liwiski Kel (inter. on goaltender) 13:34; Wightman Kel (interference) 16:41. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties - Brown Van (high sticking) 0:47; Kovacevic Kel, Lies Van (major, major-fighting) 16:43. Shots on goal by Kelowna 10 10 8 _ 28 Vancouver 9 20 11 _ 40 Goal - Kelowna: Knight (L, ), Tisdale (0:00 third, 11 shots, 11 saves). Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Kelowna: 1-4; Vancouver: 4-5. Referees - Dexter Rasmussen, Brett Iverson. Linesmen - Nick Bilko, Ron Dietterle. Attendance - 2,682 at Vancouver.