HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Medicine Hat

Tigers 4, Rockets 1 First Period 1. Kelowna, Lenton 2 (Neutens) 11:45. 2. Medicine Hat, Wiesblatt 15 (Boehm, Bocharov) 19:59. Penalties \u2014 Lee Mh (hooking) 4:58; Peskett Kel (hooking) 12:48. Second Period 3. Medicine Hat, MacKenzie 12 (Hanas) 5:50. Penalties \u2014 Neutens Kel (tripping) 3:21; Babcock Kel (holding) 17:27; Babcock Kel, Wiesblatt Mh (roughing) 17:27; Cristall Kel, Parsons Mh (roughing) 19:53. Third Period 4. Medicine Hat, Melin 7 (Smith, Lindstrom) 10:57. 5. Medicine Hat, Lindstrom 9 (Melin, Smythe) 13:52. Penalties \u2014 Mrsic Mh (hooking) 7:48. Shots on goal by Kelowna 5 2 7 _ 14 Medicine Hat 11 10 10 _ 31 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Boyko (L, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 0-2; Medicine Hat: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Curtis Johanson, Derek Bandstra. Linesmen \u2014 Jared Capner, Tyson Phillips. Attendance \u2014 2,076 at Medicine Hat.