HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Victoria

Blazers 3, Royals 2 First Period 1. Kamloops, Stankoven 25 (Toporowski, Schmiemann) 3:59. 2. Kamloops, Levis 11 (Minten, Seminoff) 14:44. 3. Victoria, Derungs 13 (Peach, Schuurman) 16:55 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Laroque Vic (tripping) 5:45; Toporowski Kam (hooking) 16:48; Stankoven Kam (roughing) 20:00. Second Period 4. Kamloops, Toporowski 26 (Seminoff, Lindgren) 12:26 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Spizawka Vic (double minor, butt-ending) 9:37; Parker Vic (high sticking) 2:45; Almquist Vic (inter. on goaltender) 6:08; Victoria bench (bench, served by Shipley) 12:38. Third Period 5. Victoria, Laroque 7 (Parker, Scott) 12:35. Penalties \u2014 Levis Kam (delay of game) 1:38; Schuurman Vic (high sticking) 15:59. Shots on goal by Kamloops 12 12 11 _ 35 Victoria 8 10 13 _ 31 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Victoria: Arnold (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 1-7; Victoria: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Mark Pearce, . Linesmen \u2014 Ryan White, Liam Reid. Attendance \u2014 3,249 at Victoria.