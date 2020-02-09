HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Victoria
Royals 5, Blazers 4
First Period
1. Victoria, Bolshakov 2 (Golder, Prowse) 12:46.
2. Victoria, Oliver 16 (unassisted) 17:57.
Penalties — Franklin Kam, Miller Vic (major, major-fighting) 0:21; Zary Kam (interference) 7:55; Derungs Vic (tripping) 13:10.
Second Period
3. Victoria, Miller 11 (unassisted) 10:54.
4. Kamloops, Bankier 6 (unassisted) 14:33.
5. Kamloops, Schmiemann 4 (Stuart, Hughes) 15:12.
6. Kamloops, Centazzo 35 (Strange, Zary) 15:56.
Penalties — Bentham Vic (slashing) 2:57; Appelt Kam (boarding) 5:45; Herauf Vic (cross checking) 8:07; Zabransky Kam, Tracey Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:36; Herauf Vic (holding) 17:38; Bankier Kam (embellishment) 17:38.
Third Period
7. Victoria, Fizer 16 (Prowse, Oliver) 7:42.
8. Victoria, Cutler 13 (Fizer) 10:35.
9. Kamloops, Martin 11 (Franklin, Zary) 13:23 (pp).
Penalties — Schmiemann Kam (hooking) 2:20; Schultz Vic (interference) 12:46; Martin Kam (checking to the head) 16:51.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|7
|20
|8
|_
|35
|Victoria
|15
|10
|14
|_
|39
Goal — Kamloops: Ramsay (L, ). Victoria: Evanoff (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-4; Victoria: 0-4.
Referees — Ryan Benbow, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Cole Cooke, Nathan Van Oosten.
Attendance — 5,595 at Victoria.