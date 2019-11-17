HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna
Rockets 4, Blazers 3
First Period
1. Kamloops, Stankoven 5 (Stuart, Lang) 8:35 (pp).
2. Kelowna, Poole 3 (Lee, Ernst) 14:04.
3. Kelowna, Hamaliuk 6 (Farren, Steffler) 15:20.
4. Kamloops, Hughes 8 (Lang) 17:04.
Penalties — Franklin Kam (tripping) 2:01; Mohr Kel (cross checking) 7:32; Zary Kam (cross checking) 19:18.
Second Period
5. Kelowna, Crosbie 1 (Mattson, Foote) 2:21.
6. Kamloops, Centazzo 12 (Franklin, Schmiemann) 16:31.
Penalties — Sass Kel (tripping) 5:39; Martin Kam (boarding) 10:37; Kelowna bench (too many men, served by Poole) 18:26.
Third Period
7. Kelowna, Swetlikoff 6 (Poole, Liwiski) 13:46.
Penalties — Schmiemann Kam (cross checking) 11:04.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|12
|8
|10
|_
|30
|Kelowna
|10
|13
|16
|_
|39
Goal — Kamloops: Garand (L, ). Kelowna: Basran (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-3; Kelowna: 0-4.
Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 5,613 at Kelowna.