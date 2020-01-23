https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Spokane-14997374.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Spokane
Chiefs 3, Silvertips 2 (OT)
First Period
1. Spokane, Smith 7 (Toporowski, Mattson) 14:53.
Penalties — Gut Evt (interference) 9:53.
Second Period
2. Spokane, Beckman 34 (Zummack) 4:59 (sh).
3. Everett, Price 3 (Lee) 5:28.
Penalties — Atchison Spo (cross checking) 3:03; Toporowski Spo (interference) 8:36; Sutter Evt (slashing) 14:49.
Third Period
4. Everett, Kolle 16 (Goncalves, Wylie) 17:03.
Penalties — None.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|7
|13
|13
|1
|_
|34
|Spokane
|10
|7
|9
|3
|_
|29
Goal — Everett: Wolf (29 shots, 26 saves). Spokane: Parík (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-2; Spokane: 0-2.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Daniel Spore, Jackson Kozari.
Attendance — 3,213 at Spokane.
