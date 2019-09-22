HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Red Deer
Oil Kings 4, Rebels 2
First Period
1. Red Deer, Melin 1 (Sorensen) 11:26.
2. Edmonton, Atkinson 1 (McLeod, Guenther) 14:58 (pp).
3. Edmonton, Williams 1 (Alistrov) 19:46.
Penalties — Williams Edm (hooking) 5:16; Hausinger Rd (cross checking) 13:34.
Second Period
4. Edmonton, Atkinson 2 (Williams, Alistrov) 1:46.
Penalties — Sedoff Rd (interference) 3:54; Neighbours Edm (elbowing) 19:20.
Third Period
5. Red Deer, Davis 1 (Sakowich, Hausinger) 13:46.
6. Edmonton, Kope 1 (Neighbours, Sawchuk) 17:54.
Penalties — Douglas Rd (slashing) 5:02; Kope Edm (slashing) 6:31; Keeler Edm, Sakowich Rd (roughing) 14:05; Cap Edm (slashing) 19:04.
Shots on goal by
|Edmonton
|10
|11
|11
|_
|32
|Red Deer
|10
|7
|12
|_
|29
Goal — Edmonton: Myskiw (W, ). Red Deer: Anders (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-3; Red Deer: 0-4.
Referees — Brayden Arcand, Jordan Lightbown. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Cody Huseby.
Attendance — 4,522 at Red Deer.