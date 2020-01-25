Raiders 3, Oil Kings 2

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Culling 5 (Guhle, Protas) 7:29.

2. Prince Albert, Kosior 4 (Moe) 11:35.

Penalties — Aquilon Pa (cross checking) 1:25; Alistrov Edm (hooking) 13:16; Souch Edm (tripping) 15:50.

Second Period

3. Edmonton, Williams 17 (Cap) 14:47 (pp).

Penalties — Hayes Pa (high sticking) 13:56.

Third Period

4. Prince Albert, Watts 19 (Protas) 10:26.

5. Edmonton, Guenther 18 (Neighbours, McIndoe) 18:05.

Penalties — Luypen Edm (tripping) 14:11.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 11 11 10 _ 32
Prince Albert 9 15 11 _ 35

Goal — Edmonton: Warm (L, ). Prince Albert: Paddock (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-2; Prince Albert: 0-3.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Devan Thiessen.

Attendance — 2,759 at Prince Albert.