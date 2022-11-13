Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Seattle

Hitmen 2, Thunderbirds 1 (OT)

First Period

1. Calgary, Tschigerl 4 (Siepmann, Marinkovic) 8:22.

Penalties — Wright Cgy (tripping) 2:35; Ciona Sea (interference) 13:51; Funk Cgy (hooking) 17:38.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Gustafson Sea (hooking) 2:19; Fiddler-Schultz Cgy, Funk Cgy, Mittelsteadt Sea (roughing) 6:18; Husinecky Cgy (hooking) 11:10; Sawchyn Sea (cross checking) 18:19.

Third Period

2. Seattle, Prokop 1 (Davidson, Ciona) 8:07.

Penalties — Fiddler-Schultz Cgy (slashing) 0:20; Danis Cgy (high sticking) 3:16; Whynott Cgy (delay of game) 16:20; Slaney Cgy (holding) 18:19.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Calgary 7 2 10 2 _ 21
Seattle 4 15 13 1 _ 33

Goal — Calgary: Peters (W, ). Seattle: Milic (21 shots, 19 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Calgary: 0-3; Seattle: 0-8.

Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Stephen Campbell. Linesmen — Tim Plamondon, Eric McLaughlin.

Attendance — 4,344 at Seattle.

