News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Swift Current

Wheat Kings 2, Broncos 1

First Period

1. Swift Current, Filmon 20 (Lewis, Pickering) 13:54 (pp).

2. Brandon, Polshakov 5 (Greig, Hammett) 16:20 (pp).

Penalties — Greig Bdn (double minor, high sticking) 11:31; Wyrostok Sc (slashing) 14:48; Ginnell Bdn, Van Impe Sc (major, major-fighting) 19:40.

Second Period

3. Brandon, Greig 23 (Danielson, Ginnell) 14:01 (pp).

Penalties — Greig Bdn (high sticking) 2:35; King Sc (kneeing) 12:22; Wyrostok Sc (checking from behind) 14:00; Roberts Bdn, Wyrostok Sc (major, major-fighting) 16:16; Roberts Bdn, Wyrostok Sc (misconduct, game misconduct) 16:16.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Hyland Bdn (slashing) 8:36; Van Impe Sc (hooking) 14:08.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 5 15 7 _ 27
Swift Current 12 4 7 _ 23

Goal — Brandon: Kruger (W, ). Swift Current: Poulter (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 2-4; Swift Current: 1-4.

Referees — Troy Murray, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Riley Carriere, Greg Sarauer.

Attendance — 1,556 at Swift Current.