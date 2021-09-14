HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Moose Jaw

Warriors 3, Wheat Kings 1

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Firkus 1 (Mateychuk) 8:53 (pp).

2. Moose Jaw, Baco 1 (Calvert, Wanner) 11:12.

3. Moose Jaw, Niven 1 (Mateychuk, Smith) 14:04.

Penalties — Trembecky Bdn (hooking) 7:58; Turner Bdn (slashing) 17:13.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Baco Mj (interference) 6:23; Johnson Bdn (hooking) 7:55; Riche Mj (tripping) 11:38.

Third Period

4. Brandon, Iorio 1 (Trembecky, Nychuk) 17:12.

Penalties — Brandon bench (too many men, served by Johnson) 1:09; Iorio Bdn (cross checking) 6:11; Dube Bdn (high sticking) 9:37; Dube Bdn (cross checking) 19:06.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 6 7 6 _ 19 Moose Jaw 11 11 16 _ 38

Goal — Brandon: Jones (L, ), Bjarnason (10:08 second, 21 shots, 21 saves). Moose Jaw: Unger (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-2; Moose Jaw: 1-7.

Referees — Adam Byblow, . Linesmen — Levi Schutz, Devan Thiessen.

Attendance — 00 at Moose Jaw.