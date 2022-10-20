Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Kelowna

Wheat Kings 3, Rockets 0

First Period

1. Brandon, Danielson 3 (Mantei, Polshakov) 19:31.

Penalties — Graham Kel (hooking) 10:14; Kovacevic Kel (tripping) 12:37; Abougouche Kel (tripping) 16:48.

Second Period

2. Brandon, Malyavin 1 (unassisted) 3:33.

3. Brandon, Ritchie 3 (Danielson, Chiasson) 10:40 (pp).

Penalties — Ward Bdn (roughing) 6:36; McMillen Kel (hooking) 10:14; Henry Bdn, Kovacevic Kel (major, major-fighting) 12:16; Harris Bdn (tripping) 12:47; Danielson Bdn (hooking) 19:31.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Pacheco Kel (hooking) 0:35; Babcock Kel (slashing) 12:14; Kovacevic Kel (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:11; Babcock Kel (roughing) 18:11; Henry Bdn, Carmichael Kel (major, major-fighting) 19:18; Henry Bdn (cross checking) 19:18.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 12 9 10 _ 31
Kelowna 6 12 11 _ 29

Goal — Brandon: Bjarnason (W, ). Kelowna: Boyko (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 1-7; Kelowna: 0-4.

Referees — Nick Panter, Matthew Hicketts. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 3,367 at Kelowna.

