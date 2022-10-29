WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 11 6 3 1 1 42 32 14 Vancouver 13 4 6 1 2 37 48 11 Prince George 11 5 6 0 0 38 41 10 Kelowna 11 4 6 1 0 36 40 9 Victoria 14 2 10 2 0 34 59 6

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 9 9 0 0 0 54 25 18 Portland 9 7 1 1 0 38 29 15 Everett 11 7 4 0 0 46 43 14 Tri-City 10 5 5 0 0 41 42 10 Spokane 10 3 7 0 0 31 48 6

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 13 12 1 0 0 55 28 24 Saskatoon 12 10 2 0 0 43 22 20 Moose Jaw 12 8 4 0 0 38 34 16 Regina 13 6 6 0 1 41 45 13 Brandon 13 6 6 1 0 32 38 13 Prince Albert 13 3 8 2 0 26 45 8

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 12 12 0 0 0 52 20 24 Calgary 11 5 4 1 1 36 28 12 Lethbridge 13 5 8 0 0 30 46 10 Medicine Hat 11 4 6 1 0 48 39 9 Swift Current 11 4 7 0 0 34 41 8 Edmonton 13 1 11 1 0 20 59 3

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Swift Current 5 Lethbridge 4

Red Deer 6 Victoria 2

Thursday's results

Vancouver 2 Edmonton 1

Friday's results

Winnipeg 4 Brandon 1

Calgary 5 Edmonton 0

Swift Current 6 Victoria 1

Red Deer 4 Vancouver 0

Moose Jaw 4 Everett 1

Saskatoon 2 Medicine Hat 1

Seattle 5 Prince George 4

Kelowna 4 Portland 3 (OT)

Kamloops 5 Spokane 1

Saturday's results

Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Regina, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Prince George, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Portland, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Vancouver at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Regina, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Everett at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Victoria at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Everett at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Portland, 7 p.m.