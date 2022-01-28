WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 37 25 11 1 0 150 92 51 Kelowna 34 20 10 1 3 129 109 44 Prince George 38 17 19 1 1 110 125 36 Vancouver 36 16 18 2 0 106 121 34 Victoria 38 12 21 4 1 109 159 29

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 38 27 7 2 2 163 109 58 Portland 38 22 11 3 2 140 117 49 Seattle 36 22 10 4 0 134 99 48 Tri-City 35 12 19 4 0 105 159 28 Spokane 36 10 22 3 1 95 151 24

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 37 29 6 2 0 176 87 60 Moose Jaw 41 21 16 3 1 152 145 46 Saskatoon 37 21 14 1 1 127 124 44 Brandon 36 18 14 2 2 118 134 40 Regina 34 16 17 0 1 126 127 33 Prince Albert 39 15 22 1 1 114 144 32

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 40 27 10 2 1 160 118 57 Red Deer 40 25 12 2 1 145 113 53 Calgary 36 16 14 4 2 112 117 38 Swift Current 38 14 19 4 1 103 138 33 Lethbridge 33 14 16 2 1 100 121 31 Medicine Hat 37 8 25 3 1 99 164 20

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Red Deer 5 Swift Current 2

Regina 4 Prince Albert 0

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw 8 Edmonton 1

Kelowna 4 Victoria 3 (SO)

Seattle 8 Spokane 2

Wednesday's results

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Kamloops 2 Vancouver 1

Kelowna 4 Victoria 3

Friday's results

Brandon at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Portland, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Regina at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Brandon at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Regina, 4 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Swift Current at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Portland, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Prince George at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.