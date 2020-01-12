HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 40 26 11 2 1 160 100 55 Victoria 39 23 13 3 0 101 99 49 Kelowna 41 21 17 1 2 114 123 45 Vancouver 39 17 18 2 2 97 105 38 Prince George 40 11 22 3 4 88 132 29

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 40 29 6 2 3 154 94 63 Everett 39 26 10 2 1 132 99 55 Spokane 40 22 13 4 1 147 117 49 Seattle 40 17 20 2 1 118 152 37 Tri-City 38 14 19 4 1 105 147 33

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 41 25 15 1 0 148 143 51 Prince Albert 43 22 14 5 2 144 118 51 Brandon 41 21 17 1 2 145 118 45 Saskatoon 41 20 18 1 2 121 137 43 Regina 39 12 22 3 2 112 153 29 Moose Jaw 38 11 25 2 0 94 167 24

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 44 29 7 5 3 165 118 66 Medicine Hat 42 28 12 1 1 182 130 58 Lethbridge 42 25 10 2 5 163 113 57 Calgary 38 20 13 4 1 131 117 45 Red Deer 41 14 23 1 3 114 170 32 Swift Current 38 9 26 1 2 83 166 21

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Saskatoon 8 Red Deer 1

Regina 5 Prince George 4 (SO)

Edmonton 7 Moose Jaw 4

Medicine Hat 4 Winnipeg 1

Victoria 1 Kelowna 0

Friday's results

Saskatoon 2 Edmonton 1 (SO)

Prince Albert 2 Prince George 1 (OT)

Brandon 2 Red Deer 1

Lethbridge 4 Calgary 2

Medicine Hat 5 Moose Jaw 2

Kamloops 4 Kelowna 1

Victoria 2 Portland 1 (OT)

Seattle 8 Tri-City 5

Spokane 3 Vancouver 1

Saturday's results

Prince George 4 Saskatoon 1

Edmonton 3 Prince Albert 2 (SO)

Medicine Hat 7 Moose Jaw 5

Winnipeg 6 Red Deer 0

Lethbridge 7 Swift Current 2

Seattle 4 Everett 3

Spokane 6 Vancouver 3

Kamloops 7 Kelowna 2

Portland 6 Victoria 5 (OT)

Tri-City 5 Regina 4

Sunday's results

Swift Current at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Regina at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Prince George at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Regina at Portland, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Calgary at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.