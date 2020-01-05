HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|37
|23
|11
|2
|1
|144
|96
|49
|Victoria
|35
|21
|12
|2
|0
|92
|87
|44
|Kelowna
|36
|19
|14
|1
|2
|101
|106
|41
|Vancouver
|36
|17
|16
|2
|1
|91
|93
|37
|Prince George
|36
|10
|21
|2
|3
|77
|119
|25
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portland
|36
|26
|6
|1
|3
|136
|82
|56
|Everett
|37
|25
|9
|2
|1
|124
|93
|53
|Spokane
|37
|20
|12
|4
|1
|135
|108
|45
|Tri-City
|34
|13
|16
|4
|1
|90
|122
|31
|Seattle
|36
|14
|19
|2
|1
|97
|134
|31
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Winnipeg
|37
|23
|13
|1
|0
|134
|131
|47
|Prince Albert
|38
|20
|13
|4
|1
|127
|101
|45
|Saskatoon
|37
|18
|16
|1
|2
|107
|127
|39
|Brandon
|38
|18
|17
|1
|2
|134
|114
|39
|Regina
|35
|11
|20
|3
|1
|101
|134
|26
|Moose Jaw
|33
|10
|21
|2
|0
|78
|141
|22
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|40
|26
|7
|5
|2
|150
|107
|59
|Lethbridge
|39
|23
|10
|1
|5
|151
|107
|52
|Medicine Hat
|37
|24
|11
|1
|1
|155
|113
|50
|Calgary
|35
|18
|12
|4
|1
|120
|110
|41
|Red Deer
|36
|13
|19
|1
|3
|106
|146
|30
|Swift Current
|35
|8
|24
|1
|2
|74
|153
|19
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Wednesday's results
Winnipeg 6 Saskatoon 1
Calgary 4 Medicine Hat 2
Edmonton 4 Everett 3 (SO)
Victoria 1 Vancouver 0
Regina 2 Prince Albert 1 (OT)
Friday's results
Swift Current 7 Regina 5
Brandon 1 Prince Albert 0
Saskatoon 4 Red Deer 3 (OT)
Seattle 5 Lethbridge 4 (OT)
Edmonton 5 Moose Jaw 0
Medicine Hat 5 Calgary 2
Prince George 4 Everett 3
Kamloops 2 Vancouver 1 (OT)
Portland 6 Spokane 4
Victoria 2 Kelowna 1
Saturday's results
Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Portland, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Everett at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Saskatoon at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Swift Current, 4 p.m.
Brandon at Regina, 4 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Kelowna at Tri-City, 4:05 p.m.
Prince Albert at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Red Deer at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Red Deer at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Regina, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.