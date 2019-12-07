HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|28
|18
|9
|0
|1
|111
|68
|37
|Kelowna
|26
|15
|8
|1
|2
|77
|73
|33
|Victoria
|24
|14
|8
|2
|0
|65
|67
|30
|Vancouver
|27
|13
|12
|1
|1
|72
|77
|28
|Prince George
|27
|6
|18
|1
|2
|56
|93
|15
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|26
|19
|6
|1
|0
|82
|56
|39
|Portland
|27
|18
|6
|1
|2
|99
|65
|39
|Spokane
|26
|14
|9
|3
|0
|94
|68
|31
|Tri-City
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|68
|81
|27
|Seattle
|25
|8
|14
|2
|1
|61
|99
|19
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|28
|18
|6
|3
|1
|104
|66
|40
|Winnipeg
|28
|16
|11
|1
|0
|99
|110
|33
|Saskatoon
|29
|14
|13
|1
|1
|81
|92
|30
|Brandon
|30
|13
|15
|1
|1
|108
|99
|28
|Moose Jaw
|25
|9
|15
|1
|0
|64
|98
|19
|Regina
|26
|6
|17
|3
|0
|68
|106
|15
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|31
|19
|6
|4
|2
|111
|89
|44
|Medicine Hat
|27
|19
|7
|1
|0
|117
|77
|39
|Lethbridge
|30
|17
|9
|0
|4
|119
|86
|38
|Calgary
|26
|14
|8
|3
|1
|93
|79
|32
|Red Deer
|28
|10
|15
|0
|3
|80
|118
|23
|Swift Current
|27
|6
|18
|1
|2
|56
|118
|15
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Brandon 7 Swift Current 3
Edmonton 3 Moose Jaw 1
Medicine Hat 8 Lethbridge 3
Portland 3 Prince George 0
Spokane 4 Seattle 1
Wednesday's results
Winnipeg 4 Swift Current 2
Red Deer 5 Moose Jaw 2
Everett 3 Lethbridge 1
Portland 5 Prince George 4 (OT)
Victoria 3 Vancouver 1
Friday's results
Kelowna 2 Prince Albert 1
Red Deer 7 Moose Jaw 3
Everett 5 Swift Current 1
Kamloops 5 Brandon 4 (SO)
Winnipeg 3 Regina 2 (OT)
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Edmonton 4 Calgary 2
Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's results
Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Regina, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Prince George at Portland, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Everett at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Everett at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Prince George at Portland, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Medicine Hat at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Kamloops at Regina, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Swift Current at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.