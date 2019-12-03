HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|27
|17
|9
|0
|1
|106
|64
|35
|Kelowna
|25
|14
|8
|1
|2
|75
|72
|31
|Victoria
|23
|13
|8
|2
|0
|61
|63
|28
|Vancouver
|26
|13
|11
|1
|1
|70
|72
|28
|Prince George
|25
|6
|17
|0
|2
|52
|85
|14
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|24
|17
|6
|1
|0
|74
|54
|35
|Portland
|25
|16
|6
|1
|2
|91
|61
|35
|Spokane
|25
|13
|9
|3
|0
|88
|66
|29
|Tri-City
|25
|12
|10
|2
|1
|68
|81
|27
|Seattle
|24
|8
|13
|2
|1
|57
|94
|19
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|27
|18
|5
|3
|1
|103
|64
|40
|Saskatoon
|29
|14
|13
|1
|1
|81
|92
|30
|Winnipeg
|26
|14
|11
|1
|0
|92
|106
|29
|Brandon
|28
|12
|15
|1
|0
|97
|91
|25
|Moose Jaw
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|58
|83
|19
|Regina
|25
|6
|17
|2
|0
|66
|103
|14
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|29
|17
|6
|4
|2
|104
|86
|40
|Lethbridge
|28
|17
|7
|0
|4
|112
|72
|38
|Medicine Hat
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|106
|71
|37
|Calgary
|25
|14
|7
|3
|1
|91
|75
|32
|Red Deer
|26
|8
|15
|0
|3
|68
|113
|19
|Swift Current
|24
|6
|15
|1
|2
|50
|102
|15
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Friday's results
Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 1
Medicine Hat 6 Moose Jaw 0
Brandon 7 Winnipeg 4
Saskatoon 4 Lethbridge 3 (SO)
Calgary 4 Regina 1
Portland 2 Kamloops 1 (SO)
Victoria 3 Tri-City 1
Vancouver 3 Spokane 2 (OT)
Saturday's results
Edmonton 5 Calgary 4
Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 1
Winnipeg 6 Brandon 5
Regina 4 Red Deer 3
Medicine Hat 5 Saskatoon 3
Kamloops 4 Portland 1
Tri-City 5 Vancouver 1
Spokane 4 Victoria 3 (OT)
Kelowna 3 Prince George 2
Seattle 2 Everett 1
Sunday's results
Edmonton 7 Regina 1
Red Deer 3 Calgary 2 (OT)
Tuesday's games
Swift Current at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.
Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Swift Current at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Everett at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Kelowna at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Everett at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Regina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Red Deer at Regina, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Prince George at Portland, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Everett at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.