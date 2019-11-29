HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|25
|16
|9
|0
|0
|101
|61
|32
|Kelowna
|24
|13
|8
|1
|2
|72
|70
|29
|Vancouver
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|66
|65
|26
|Victoria
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|55
|58
|25
|Prince George
|24
|6
|16
|0
|2
|50
|82
|14
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|23
|17
|5
|1
|0
|73
|52
|35
|Portland
|23
|15
|5
|1
|2
|88
|56
|33
|Spokane
|23
|12
|9
|2
|0
|82
|60
|26
|Tri-City
|23
|11
|9
|2
|1
|62
|77
|25
|Seattle
|23
|7
|13
|2
|1
|55
|93
|17
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|25
|16
|5
|3
|1
|95
|62
|36
|Saskatoon
|27
|13
|12
|1
|1
|74
|84
|28
|Winnipeg
|24
|13
|10
|1
|0
|82
|94
|27
|Brandon
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|85
|81
|23
|Moose Jaw
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|58
|77
|19
|Regina
|22
|5
|15
|2
|0
|60
|89
|12
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lethbridge
|27
|17
|7
|0
|3
|109
|68
|37
|Edmonton
|27
|15
|6
|4
|2
|92
|81
|36
|Medicine Hat
|24
|16
|7
|1
|0
|95
|68
|33
|Calgary
|22
|13
|6
|2
|1
|81
|66
|29
|Red Deer
|24
|7
|14
|0
|3
|62
|107
|17
|Swift Current
|22
|6
|13
|1
|2
|48
|94
|15
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Swift Current 6 Red Deer 4
Edmonton 1 Kelowna 0 (OT)
Wednesday's results
Lethbridge 4 Regina 1
Kamloops 5 Edmonton 3
Victoria 4 Seattle 2
Saskatoon 2 Tri-City 1
Everett 4 Spokane 0
Friday's results
Swift Current at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Saskatoon at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Regina at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's games
Calgary at Edmonton, 2 p.m.
Prince Albert at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Regina at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Regina at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Red Deer at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Swift Current at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.
Portland at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.