HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Kamloops
|22
|15
|7
|0
|0
|93
|53
|30
|Kelowna
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|70
|68
|26
|Vancouver
|23
|11
|10
|1
|1
|61
|61
|24
|Victoria
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|51
|56
|23
|Prince George
|22
|4
|16
|0
|2
|45
|79
|10
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|20
|15
|4
|1
|0
|62
|45
|31
|Portland
|21
|13
|5
|1
|2
|76
|53
|29
|Tri-City
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|57
|69
|24
|Spokane
|21
|11
|8
|2
|0
|77
|53
|24
|Seattle
|21
|6
|12
|2
|1
|50
|87
|15
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|24
|16
|4
|3
|1
|93
|58
|36
|Winnipeg
|23
|13
|9
|1
|0
|79
|89
|27
|Saskatoon
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|70
|72
|26
|Brandon
|25
|11
|13
|1
|0
|81
|76
|23
|Moose Jaw
|20
|9
|10
|1
|0
|57
|73
|19
|Regina
|20
|4
|14
|2
|0
|54
|81
|10
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|24
|14
|5
|3
|2
|84
|71
|33
|Lethbridge
|25
|15
|7
|0
|3
|94
|65
|33
|Medicine Hat
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|91
|66
|31
|Calgary
|21
|12
|6
|2
|1
|77
|65
|27
|Red Deer
|22
|7
|12
|0
|3
|56
|90
|17
|Swift Current
|21
|5
|13
|1
|2
|42
|90
|13
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Brandon 4 Medicine Hat 0
Edmonton 3 Prince George 2
Winnipeg 5 Seattle 2
Wednesday's results
Lethbridge 6 Swift Current 2
Calgary 4 Regina 2
Prince Albert 7 Red Deer 1
Kamloops 10 Seattle 1
Portland 3 Vancouver 1
Kelowna 4 Victoria 1
Spokane 5 Saskatoon 1
Friday's results
Regina 6 Swift Current 0
Calgary 4 Brandon 3 (OT)
Prince Albert 5 Lethbridge 3
Medicine Hat 3 Moose Jaw 1
Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg 3 Tri-City 2 (OT)
Victoria 5 Edmonton 3
Kelowna 3 Seattle 2
Everett 6 Saskatoon 1
Saturday's results
Calgary at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Regina at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Everett at Portland, 6 p.m.
Saskatoon at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.
Prince Albert at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Kelowna at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Winnipeg at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Tri-City at Everett, 4:05 p.m.
Saskatoon at Portland, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
Saskatoon at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.