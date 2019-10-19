HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 11 7 4 0 0 44 23 14 Kelowna 10 6 3 1 0 33 27 13 Vancouver 12 6 6 0 0 32 32 12 Victoria 8 3 4 1 0 18 27 7 Prince George 9 3 5 0 1 19 23 7

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 10 7 3 0 0 29 22 14 Portland 9 5 3 0 1 34 23 11 Tri-City 9 5 4 0 0 22 32 10 Spokane 9 4 4 1 0 30 22 9 Seattle 7 2 4 1 0 17 32 5

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 9 7 0 2 0 34 17 16 Saskatoon 12 7 4 0 1 35 29 15 Moose Jaw 10 5 5 0 0 30 36 10 Winnipeg 9 4 4 1 0 27 38 9 Brandon 9 3 6 0 0 23 26 6 Regina 11 1 10 0 0 22 48 2

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 12 8 1 3 0 46 30 19 Medicine Hat 11 8 2 1 0 47 21 17 Lethbridge 11 6 4 0 1 35 28 13 Calgary 8 5 2 1 0 32 27 11 Red Deer 10 4 6 0 0 22 39 8 Swift Current 10 2 6 1 1 18 47 6

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Lethbridge 6 Moose Jaw 0

Medicine Hat 3 Saskatoon 1

Kamloops 4 Swift Current 0

Wednesday's results

Everett 3 Brandon 2

Kelowna 3 Swift Current 2 (OT)

Friday's results

Edmonton 5 Red Deer 1

Lethbridge 2 Regina 1

Calgary 7 Moose Jaw 3

Prince George 2 Spokane 1

Kamloops 6 Vancouver 0

Victoria 4 Swift Current 0

Brandon at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Everett 5 Tri-City 1

Saturday's results

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Regina at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Portland, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Saskatoon at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Brandon at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Portland, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.