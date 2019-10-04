HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kelowna 5 3 1 1 0 17 12 7 Vancouver 5 3 2 0 0 17 14 6 Kamloops 6 3 3 0 0 24 17 6 Victoria 3 2 1 0 0 5 9 4 Prince George 4 0 3 0 1 7 14 1

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 3 3 0 0 0 14 6 6 Tri-City 5 3 2 0 0 12 15 6 Spokane 3 1 1 1 0 7 10 3 Everett 3 1 2 0 0 9 9 2 Seattle 3 1 2 0 0 6 12 2

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 4 3 0 1 0 11 7 7 Winnipeg 5 3 1 1 0 19 17 7 Moose Jaw 4 3 1 0 0 15 8 6 Saskatoon 5 2 3 0 0 13 14 4 Brandon 4 1 3 0 0 8 13 2 Regina 4 1 3 0 0 10 17 2

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Calgary 4 3 0 1 0 13 7 7 Medicine Hat 5 3 2 0 0 17 9 6 Edmonton 5 2 1 2 0 16 16 6 Lethbridge 5 2 2 0 1 15 15 5 Swift Current 4 2 2 0 0 8 17 4 Red Deer 5 2 3 0 0 11 16 4

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Red Deer 2 Saskatoon 1

Wednesday's results

Swift Current 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

Saskatoon 3 Lethbridge 2

Kamloops 8 Seattle 1

Kelowna 6 Tri-City 1

Friday's games

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Regina, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Portland at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Edmonton at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Everett at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Portland at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Brandon at Saskatoon, 4 p.m.

Regina at Moose Jaw, 4 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Portland at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Regina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.