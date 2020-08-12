Gym that defied closure order has business license revoked

BELLMAWR, N.J. (AP) — Officials in a southern New Jersey town have voted to rescind the business license of a gym that has repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bellmawr Borough Council voted 5 to 1 on Tuesday night to act against the Atilis Gym. The vote came after an hour-long hearing.

Ian Smith, one of the gym's co-owners. attended the session. He and his business partner, Frank Trumbetti, have vowed to continue their fight to operate the gym. They have received several citations for violating the closure order and were arrested late last month on contempt and other charges.

The gym opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether Murphy’s order for non-essential businesses to remain closed was constitutional. The owners have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing, including taping off workout stations and operating at 20% of capacity and were also taking patrons’ temperatures and requiring them to wear masks unless they were in the middle of lifting weights.